Future of youth bleak under PDP-BJP: Rana

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday said the shrinking of job avenues and brazen acts of backdoor appointments have pushed Jammu and Kashmir youth to the wall, as they see their future bleak under PDP-BJP dispensation.

“The tall claims of the coalition government with regard to empowerment of youth are falling flat, as they were getting further alienated by nepotism and political considerations guiding the recruitment”, Rana said while welcoming several youth activists into the Youth National Conference at a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavant here.

Rana accused the coalition government of failing in bringing a job policy and said the initiatives taken during the previous government led by Omar Abdullah have been negated. He said unemployment continues to be a biggest challenge for industrially underdeveloped state like Jammu and Kashmir but the insensitive dispensation is yet to appreciate this phenomenon. In this context he referred to SKEPWY besides Udaan and Himayat programmes and said these had rekindled hope among the unemployed educated but political myopism has taken them backwards.

The Provincial President lauded the unity and resilience demonstrated by young people in all the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and said National Conference will not be a fence sitter on issue concerning them. He said the youth had to be provided ample opportunities to flourish but the present government is playing with their careers by blocking all avenues of their growth.

Exhorting Youth National Conference workers to generate awareness about anti-youth and anti-people policies of the government, Rana said that instead of focusing on governance and development the coalition was indulging in antagonizing different segments of society, especially the youth to divert the attention from real issues. He said the coalition partners have miserably failed in fulfilling promises made to the people before and after the elections. “They appear to be in competition to score points over one another as a result of which the governance has taken rear seat”, Rana added.

Welcoming young people into the party fold, Rana exuded confidence that they will further strengthen the cadre and take forward the public movement under the banner of National Conference to meet challenges faced to the state on various fronts. Those who joined the party included Vikram Singh Manhas, Sunny Dogra, Sunil Singh Kala, Chandan Singh, Amit Singh, Sahil Sharma, Kunal Gupta, Deeraj Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Monu Verma, Ajay Singh, Tarvinder Singh, Viny Manhas and Ajay Manhas.

Among those present on the occasion included Rohit Bali and Yashwardan Singh, Vice Presidents YNC, Rohit Kerni District President YNC, Tejinder Singh (Aman), Waqar Lone and Retish Koul.