FUTILE DIALOGUE

As Moscow hosted a major conference to create favourable conditions to start a direct peace talks with Taliban in Afghanistan the change in stand has ushered in hope of seeing the region becoming calm. India has been an ‘unofficial’ participant in the talks because of its stake in rebuilding the war ravaged nation. But back home there has been clamour for talks with separatists and terrorists for bringing in normalcy in Kashmir. Such reactions have been there always. What today we are seeing out of all these dialogue exercise to stem the rising Islamist-led secessionist in India is ending up fuelling competitive communalism in each of the State’s three regions. Regional imbalances have widened so much today it needs extra political effort to reign in normalcy. In 2004 there was a time when Hurriyat leaders went to Delhi met L. K Advani who was Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government as part of the renewed talk process. The visit of Hurriyat leaders to New Delhi and meeting BJP leaders was at that time termed as ‘path breaking’ and ‘historic’. Today once again the whole gamut was revived with Centre’s Special Representative Daneshwar Sharma, an old J&K hand, visiting the State many times. How far the three regions of the State have benefitted out of all this parleys is beyond ones imagination. Talking to people is must but how productive is the input from the region is what makes Jammu relevant to the talks otherwise it is the old story of neglect and devoid of development what we have been seeing so long. No doubt that there is a vacuum which has kept the region politically separated. The political outfits here have no cohesion and no ideology to carry forward their agenda. Most of them and all the time are staging protests and that to a routine one with no differences or changes. As far as development is concerned most of the rural areas are yet to get potable water and as far as health and education are concerned they are the worst under these circumstance; if the funds infused can bring the much needed change on the ground level and the mindset of the people it would be a win-win situation for the people and the government.