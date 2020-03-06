Furnish status report on construction of old age homes: DB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the J&K High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal on Thursday directed respondents to file status report regarding construction of old age homes.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation filed by Viklang Chattra Trust seeking better care of old age home. When the PIL came-up for hearing, DB observed that the instant PIL make a grievance of insufficiency of old age homes in Jammu.

During the course of hearing, senior Advocate Sunil Sethi submitted that the matter regarding availability of homes for differently-abled and insufficient orphanages is also required to be considered. DB further observed that another important area which has remained completely unaddressed is the lack of shelter homes for women and persons in difficulty in the State. As a result, there is no place for sheltering or housing women or persons who are rescued from difficult situations and extreme difficulties are being faced by even the authorities in this regard. DB further observed that we have on record certain status reports showing release of funds for the purpose of construction of old age homes as also stands taken by the Government with regard to the working of the National Assistance Programme (NSAP), which includes, Indira Gandhi Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), Indira Gandhi National Disability Scheme (IGNDPS), Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), etc.

DB further observed that in the status report which was filed before this Court on August 17, 2019, the respondents have enumerated the large number of applications for grant of benefits under the schemes, which are still pending consideration. The court directed respondents to file a status report regarding construction of old age homes; orphanage; shelter facilities for women and persons in difficulties as well as shelter homes for differently-abled persons and the status of the beneficiaries under the aforementioned schemes besides details of pendency of the applications.