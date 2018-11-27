FUNDING TERROR

Share Share 0 Share 0

The growing drug business has taken a new dimension with now terrorists working as carrier to raise funds to keep the business of terror going on in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent killings of terrorists show an uptrend which to some extent fortifies the fact that they are waiting to cross over with consignments. Traditionally it was believed the increase in infiltration is because of the coming winter season but the reality is not the same. Today from poppy straw to minor drugs, smuggling of narcotics has made Jammu a major transit hub for the high-value narcotics. The large seizure of high value narcotics in Jammu region recently is a matter of concern. Minuscule percentage of the drug which passes through the State is consumed here whereas majority of rest is ferried to the distant destinations within the country and is sold with a premium to keep the militancy burning. Socially rave parties where drugs are consumed clandestinely is the in-thing in Jammu. In recent years, poppy cultivation and manufacture of narcotics with various variants have become widespread within Afghanistan. The fallout of an unstable Afghanistan today can be felt in Jammu where gradually narcotic trafficking assumed international dimensions and with that big narcotic cartels and widespread drug trafficking networks coming into existence. Narco-terrorism too has given boost to the drug trade as fund channeling to keep the terrorism continuing in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pak-supported terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Force Station immediately after the coming of Narendra Modi led-BJP Government in New Delhi should not be forgotten in this context. The ravine porous borders in Jammu and Punjab are the fertile push-in points for Pakistan-based narcotics smugglers. Adequate laws to check the drug smuggling are there but soft paddling by the law enforcement agencies has been one of the biggest hurdles in maintaining an effective check on this social menace which is now spreading fast among the younger generations ruining their life and families. Therefore, great responsibility devolves on the government to save the youth from this ruinous course of things. It is important that all routes of smuggling drugs and pharmaceutical intoxicants be plugged effectively. Anti-narcotics laws should be made more stringent and exemplary punishment be given to those in particular who are found prompting the youth in educational institutions to get addicted to drugs. It should be treated as an anti-social act and dealt sternly.