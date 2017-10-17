Fundamental rights of women violated in J&K

Some National Conference (NC) leaders claim that it was under the influence of their cadres that the princely state of J&K acceded with India dominion on 26th October 1947 and profess that ‘they’ have been instrumental in seeking some “special concessions” (in the words of the NC leaders / Kashmiri leaders *Special Status* in Indian Union) constitutionally from the then constituent assembly of India / government of India in terms of some constitutional provisions. But they have yet to reply what special good they have been able to deliver to the erstwhile ‘subjects’ of Jammu Kashmir even after naming them as Permanent Residents of J&K in 1954 { Jammu & Kashmir Constitution 1996 ( Amendment) Act 2011 Samvat – 1954AD of 14 May 1954 } and then re defining the Permanent Resident of J&K under Section-6 of The Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir) in 1957 ?

No doubt as regards the *Special Status* the Government of India in reply to the starred question NO.138 of Rajya Sabha (“Whether it is a fact that through Article 370, the Constitution gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir ?” ) has put it on record on 11th March 2015 that “In the Constitution of India, there is no mention of ‘Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir’. Article 370 provides for ‘Temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir’!” So there should not be any misconception in this regard although many leaders are still found erroneously saying that J&K has a Special Status (constitutional) in India.

But let us for the time being still accept claims made by ‘leadership’ for their being some “specialness” with J&K in the form of this Indian state having a different “J&K specific” State list that under the existing constitutional provisions is for the time being defined under Article -370 for J&K and not under Article -246 as is for other states. So, still the J&K leadership (particularly those belonging to Kashmir Valley since all these years even the Central Governments and the leaderships of almost all the national level political parties of India have been seeing the aspirations & representative notes concerning J&K affairs more in what has been/ is aired by Kashmir Valley ) can be asked what good they have done to J&K and ‘her subject’ Indian citizens who are named as Permanent Residents of J&K under Section -6 of J&K Constitution that has not been done by other Indian states to Indian citizens domiciled there in?

No doubt as per some existing (Art 35A ) provisions of Constitution of India that are so far taken as valid provision( Article) and are among other references contained in the Constitution ( Application to Jammu & Kashmir ) Order of 1954 C.O 48 of 14th May 1954 placed as Appendix-I of Constitution of India , J&K State Legislature / Government does have constitutional delegations for, not withstanding anything contained in Constitution of India, (a) defining the classes of persons who are, or shall be, permanent residents of the State of Jammu and Kashmir; or (b) conferring on such permanent residents any special rights and privileges or imposing upon other persons any restrictions as respects- (i) employment under the State Government; (ii) acquisition of immovable property in the State; (iii) settlement in the State; or (iv) right to scholarships and such other forms of aid as the State Government may provide ; and no existing law in force in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, and no law hereafter enacted by the Legislature of the State,-shall be void on the ground that it is inconsistent with or takes away or abridges any rights conferred on the other citizens of India by any of the provision of the fundamental rights as contained in Part-III of Constitution of India. In other words ‘this’ concession to J&K state has been something like provisions under Art- 330 (Reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the House of the People), Art-332 ( Reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assemblies of the States), Art-335 ( Claims of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to services and posts ) available with Parliament and other State Assemblies under which any reservations if made for some categories ( SC/ST) of Indian citizens and excluding other citizens, that shall not be void on the ground that it is inconsistent with or takes away or abridges any rights conferred on the other citizens of India by any of the provision of the fundamental rights as contained in Part-III of Constitution of India. Under the available delegation, in the J&K Constitution in Section -6 did define the classes of persons from amongst the citizens of India who are, or shall be, permanent residents of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. But as regards using the provisions available for the socio-economic advantage of the Indian citizens classified as Permanent Residents of J&K many questions could be raised.

There has been a continued discrimination inflicted on the Female Permanent Residents of J&K (Woman) as regards their fundamental socio- economic rights . Rather the provisions that permitted for discrimination between the indian citizens defined as Permanent Residents of J&K (PROJK) and those Indian citizens who are not in the class of PROJK is also being used in J&K even after more than 6 decades of Independence for inflicting worst kind of discrimination/ human rights violation on the Woman Permanent Residents of J&K i.e for discrimination between Male and Female PROJK. It is so painful that inspite of this having been pointed out no government has so far worked to remove this blot that forces a Female Permanent Resident of J&K to lose even her right to select a life partner in case she ventures for marrying some one from Punjab or UP. It is now nearly more than one and half year that a woman is the Chief Minister of J&K and still no remedial measures have been initiated inspite of there being both administrative and legislative channels available for making corrections.

Similarly even after so many representations and suggestions from the wise segments from with in the PROJK no reservations have been provided in the J&K State Legislative Assembly for the Schedule Tribe. One would ask why?

Similarly neither 73rd Constitution Amendment to COI (commonly known as Panchayat Raj Amendment Act) as been adopted by J&K Legislature nor has the State Legislature on its own come up with a superior Panchayat Raj Act . In this regards also there have been many suggestions. Here too one would ask why no ‘special’ good has been done ?

Not only that even the provisions laid in J&K Constitution and the advisories emerging from the directive principles have not been used for the betterment of the PROJK like Section-8&9 ( as regards the qualifications and preferences for the Permanent Residents of J&K , Section-10 ( Rights of the permanent Residents of J&K), Section- 13 ( Socialist order), Section-16 ( organisation of village panchayats and units of self government), Section-20 ( Rights of free and compulsory education for every permanent resident), Section-21 ( Rights of all children ) , Section- 22 ( Right of all women ) , Section-23 (Protection of educational, material and cultural interests of socially and economically backward sections ), Section-25 (Duty of the State to foster equality and secularism).There could be more questions. So, it has to be investigated why the so called “special” provisions” claimed to have been secured by the J&K leadership ( particularly Kashmir valley based ) from Government of India have not been used by the “Prime” leadership of the state for the good of even the citizens of India who are classified as the “Permanent Residents of J&K State” .

And in case someone infers that such “special provisions” have been more used to project to the outside world that J&K is not still as good a state of Indian Union even in 2017 as is Maharashtra and to project J&K as a unit ‘distantly ‘ placed from India, it won’t be that an unfair verdict. Rather “special notes” have instead pushed the “permanent residents of J&K” in to more of administrative, regional and sectoral controversies who have not lived even a single moment of mental peace all these seven decades. Rather the ideological pollution, from indian point of view , has grown year after in Kashmir valley since J&K has been under the worst kind of political gamesmanship.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr coloumnist of Kashmir affairs and a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com).