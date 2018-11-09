Functioning of Employment Deptt reviewed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Developmental works of around Rs 48 crore have been executed by more than two thousand engineers of Kashmir division registered with Employment Department, revealed Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat on Friday. The information was provided by the Commissioner during a meeting to review the functioning of Employment Department in Kashmir division.

The meeting was informed that during the current year, 539 registered Self-Help Groups (SHGs) compromising of 2333 engineers, have executed 505 developmental works involving a cost of around Rs 48 crore.

During the meeting, the Commissioner was informed that so far in 2018 Career Counsellors of the department organized 114 counselling sessions. During these sessions, institutional counseling was provided to 6224 individuals, while as individual counseling was provided to another 734.

Appreciating the work done so far, Bhagat said the department is bestowed with the efficient human resource and best infrastructural facility. He said need of the hour is now to take the department to new heights by adopting modern day working style, where officials besides delivering their duties professionally should also have necessary information at button’s click.

The Commissioner impressed upon the representative of Entrepreneur Developmental Institute (EDI) and Women Developmental Corporation (WDC) to ensure that they keep Employment department’s district officers in loop during the identification and training of aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Instead of doing the entire process in isolation, it would be better to take Employment department into account as the latter is an important stakeholder in this entire process,” said Saurabh Bhagat. He also asked the EDI officials to share their data with District Career Counsellors (DCCs) of Employment department.

The Commissioner also asked the DCCs to do a sample verification of various cases who have received training and taken loan from EDI and WDC.

Special Secretary Labour and Employment department, in-charge Winter Secretariat Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, Director Employment J&K G R Mir along with other concerned officials from the department were present during the meeting.