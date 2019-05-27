Functioning of DE&CC reviewed

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Director Employment, Y P Suman on Monday visited District Employment and Counselling Centre Udhampur and reviewed its functioning.

He was accompanied by Joint Director Employment Jammu, Anu Behl.

Deputy Director DE& CC, Subhash Chander Dogra and Assistant Director, Waqar Talib apprised the Director about different schemes being implemented at the district level.

It was informed that more than 20,000 unorganised workers have been registered in the district and most of them falling in the age group of 18 to 40 years have subscribed to Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme.

The Deputy Director DE&CC, also informed that various Career Counselling sessions are being conducted in different schools and colleges of the district wherein about 3000 students have been counselled so far, in the month of May.

The Director also reviewed the progress of recovery of margin money under J&K Self Employment Scheme and works allotted to Self Help Groups of Engineers by different works departments in the district.

The Director appreciated the staff of DE&CC for roping in Sarpanchs and Panchs across the district in facilitating registration of more than twenty thousand unorganized workers.