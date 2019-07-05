Functioning of Agriculture, Horticulture, allied departments reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan on Thursday convened a meeting to review the functioning of the Agriculture, Horticulture Agro Industries, Sericulture and allied departments.

The meeting discussed various initiatives regarding improved functioning of Agriculture and Horticulture departments. It also discussed various issues faced by these departments with regards to the implementation of various schemes.

The Advisor was briefed regarding fresh fruits and Dry fruits production. It was given out that fresh fruits production of Apple, Pear, Apricot and other fruits were recorded 1956331 Metric Tonnes (MT) during the year 2018-19. Similarly, the production of the dry fruits of Walnut, Almond and other dry fruits were recorded 205405 MT during the year 2018-19.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion were help on Mission for Integrated Development Of Horticulture (MIDH), Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP), Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Sub Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) schemes.

The state-sponsored schemes including the establishment of the model apricot village at Hardass Kargil, High-density plantation programme, fruit village at Sogam Kupwara/ Khag Budgam and almond nursery Zainapora Shopian, CAPEX schemes under implementation were also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Skandan stressed on the need for taking reformative measures to develop these sectors and also urged for exploring more possibilities of their expansion in the state. He emphasized on bridging the gap between farmers and officers of the department and exhorted upon them to impart technical skills for improving their production.

The Advisor asked for holding regular awareness camps and training programmes to acquaint the farmers in far-off areas with modern techniques for emerging trends in organic farming, processing, marketing, and production aspects of different crops on scientific lines.