Fulfill demands of Anganwari workers: NC Women Wing

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Provincial President of Women Wing of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Satwant Kaur Dogra on Friday met agitating Anganwari workers, heard their grievances, concerns and expressed solidarity with them.

Extending support to the agitating Anganwari workers and helpers who are on strike in Jammu and Kashmir holding demonstrations for the last many months, the Women Wing President appealed to BJP-PDP Government to talk to Anganwari workers immediately and fulfill the genuine demand of hike in wages without any further delay.

She said that Anganwari workers are working under ICDS scheme for the last many years at a meager amount of Rs. 3,600 and Rs. 1,800 per month and they are made to perform a host of duties like that of a health worker, pre-school teacher, conducting surveys, immunisation, preparing list of beneficiaries etc. This is nothing but a clear case of exploitation of women work force and gender discrimination in wages.

Satwant Dogra said that the recommendations of the 45th Labour Conference should be implemented and the workers be brought under the minimum wages ambit and Rs. 18,000 to workers and Rs.10,000 to helpers be paid besides providing benefits of social security, pension and gratuity. They are on strike for the last many months but the government is not paying any heed to their demands nor has any minister visited them so far. She said that NC Women Wing will not hesitate to join the protesting workers in case the government fails to initiate talks.

NC Women Wing President appealed to the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to personally talk to the agitating workers and fulfill their genuine demands.

“The Chief Minister should keep aside her ego and give justice to the workers. If you want to do whatever you like to in the name of democracy, NC will not let that happen,” she said.