Fueling politics

Fuel prices have gone all time high and one can expect the prices are not going to come down except government freezing it for political end. Being a political tool fuel particularly petrol, diesel and cooking gas play a crucial role for the ruling party. With the subsidy factor being removed slowly common man is at the receiving end. Previous governments have been playing the pleas all card by asking state-run oil marketing companies to sell the fuel significantly below market rates. Every Petroleum Minister had one implicit brief – keep fuel prices low before crucial elections to woo the common man. The taxpayer paid the price of this political manoeuvring. Oil subsidy was the biggest drain on the Indian exchequer. The country’s fuel subsidy burden crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore in 2012-13. Alarmed by the ballooning subsidy bill, the UPA regime was forced to initiate fuel subsidy reforms, albeit without political will. A steep decline in the international oil prices gave the newly elected BJP-led NDA regime an opportunity to usher in fuel price reform. Aligned with the international market, petrol and diesel prices now moved up and down on a daily basis. The arrangement was working smoothly until international oil prices started moving north. Last month diesel prices touched an all-time high and petrol rates touched a four-year record. The incumbent Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to win the Karnataka Assembly election scheduled later this month, a crucial precursor to the General Election 2019. The tone is already set. The Union Cabinet has announced a slew of schemes to placate aggrieved voters that include financial assistance of over Rs 19,000 crore to sugar mills to clear dues of farmers and the continuance of “Green Revolution-Krishonnati Yojana” up to 2019-20 with a Rs 33,270 crore Central assistance. These are some overt actions. But tacitly, the government has also frozen prices of petrol and diesel since April 24 to check price increase, which could be politically detrimental. This is not only an anti-reform move but also political misuse of state-controlled oil companies. The Centre should resort to reduction of taxes on fuels rather than making it political football to win few votes.