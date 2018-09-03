Fuel prices hit all-time high

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices, that have been on a steady rise on since mid-August, have once again been revised. The prices have now reached an all-time high.

According to the latest hike, petrol will be sold at Rs 78.84 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.76 per litre in Delhi.

The prices have been increased by Rs 0.16 per litre for petrol and Rs 0.34 per litre for diesel in the national capital. This has been the steepest increase in diesel prices in 2018.

In Mumbai, petrol prices have shot up from Rs 86.09 per litre on Saturday, to Rs 86.25 per litre (increased by Rs 0.16 per litre), and diesel prices have increased by Rs 0.36 per litre from Rs 74.76 per litre to Rs 75.12 per litre.

The Opposition has launched an attack on the government as fuel prices touch a record high.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday blamed “external factors” for the rise in domestic prices of petrol and diesel, but said the increase is temporary.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conclave organised in Surat, Pradhan said the factors responsible for drop in production of crude oil have caused a spike in fuel prices in India.