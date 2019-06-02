Share Share 0 Share



Now parliamentary elections are over and the new BJP government is in New Delhi there is speculation that the fuel prices are slated to go up if the US, Iran stand-off continues. If the rationalization of taxes by the states is adopted one can check the rising fuel prices to some extent but the reality is just opposite. The high excise duty by states has kept the fuel in the pricy list of goods. In Communist-ruled Kerala, the retail prices saw a drop by a larger magnitude as the state government has unilaterally announced a reduction in the value added tax (VAT), which is calculated as a percentage of the price. The percentage of tax has been adjusted in a way that brings down the price by a rupee. The case for a lower tax rate from both centre and states is straightforward. India’s retail prices are at their highest even though the crude price is far lower than what it was four years ago because taxes levied on retail price have increased significantly. At a time when private consumption growth is lackluster, the economy will get a stimulus if more money finds its way into hands of the consumers. Over a billion consumers spending on myriad things will show up faster in economic data than a government’s spending of the same amount over a period of time. Post elections the prices remained stable , but there is speculation that India shifting trade alliance with Iran as far as oil is concerned is a matter of concern. What is needed, is that states should be asked to reduce the duties so that rising fuel prices should not have any indirect effect on the prices of commodities.