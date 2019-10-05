FTII’s ‘Smartphone Filmmaking’ course culminates

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Ten-day long course on ‘Smartphone Filmmaking’ organised by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune in collaboration with LAHDC Leh concluded here on Thursday, after screening of three short-films edited and directed by participants. The training course was conducted under ‘Skilling India in Film & Television (SKIFT)’ initiative of FTII.

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas was the Chief Guest during the valedictory ceremony. He assured further collaboration with institutions like FTII for providing similar trainings to youth of Ladakh in future. He advised participants to use the skills they have learnt for positive things to take the society forward.

“This place is full of creative people and there are so many stories and wonderful culture in the region. Such diverse culture can be showcased using such technology,” Biswas said while stressing on the need to preserve and highlight cultural diversity within Ladakh itself.

Expressing satisfaction over successful conclusion of course, FTII Course Director, Ajmal Jami said that he has seen a lot of creativity during the course.

Participants expressed gratitude towards LAHDC Leh and FTII Pune for conducting such course in Leh, and to Assistant Director, Information Department Leh, Tsering Wangdus for making it sure that the course was conducted in a smooth way, as he was coordinating everything during the course. “It was very useful as we can make films using just a Smartphone. I am highly grateful to LAHDC Leh, FTII and Department of Information Leh for making this course a reality in Leh,” Journalist, Rigzin Wangmo, a participant, expressed.

Another journalist, Mohd Hussain from Kargil also thanked LAHDC Leh and FTII. The course was attended by 20 participants from both Leh and Kargil. Renowned Scholar and retired Commissioner Secretary, Kacho Isfandyar Khan from Kargil was also one of the participants.

Among others, President Press Club Leh, Morup Stanzin; General Secretary PCL and STATE TIMES Bureau Chief Leh, Tsewang Rigzin; Programme Executive All India Radio Leh, Stanzin Lotos and News Editor AIR/DD Leh, Ramesh Chandra also participated in the training course on Smartphone Flimmaking.