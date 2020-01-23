FTII, SRFTI Joint Entrance Test Last date extended to Jan 31

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), in coordination with J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) have made special arrangements for the students from Kashmir who could not apply due to non-availability of internet in many areas of the region.

It may be mentioned here that the process of applying for FTII and SRFTI’s Joint Entrance Test 2020 (JET 2020) is fully online and considering that internet services are still not fully operational in Kashmir, candidates from this region of the Union Territory have so far not been able to participate in the process. However now, in a unique initiative, FTII and SRFTI, in coordination with J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages have made it possible for the candidates ordinarily residing in the Kashmir region of UT of J&K to apply for JET2020 by filling the application and depositing the fee offline.

In this regard, hard copies of application forms will be made available at the office of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), Lalmandi, Srinagar from January 24th onwards in a way that provides about a week’s window for the candidates to fill the Application Form and deposit the same along with the Demand Draft of the requisite fee at JKAACL’s Lal Mandi office during working hours, on or before the last date, 31st January 2020.