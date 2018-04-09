FTII Pune, DIPR to organize short-term courses in photography, screenplay writing, film appreciation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of skill development collaboration under SKIFT, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K are organizing three short-term courses at Jammu and Srinagar for the media professionals next month.

The 21-Day Foundation Course each in Still Photography and Screenplay Writing is being organized at Srinagar from 25th May 2018 while 5-Day course in Film Appreciation is being organized at Jammu from 9th May 2018. The FTII would be also organizing a 3-week course in Acting in Jammu during the summer break of the schools while a similar course would be conducted in Leh in July this year.

While 20 media professionals each would be taken for Foundation Course in Still Photography and Screenplay Writing on first-come-first-serve basis, 100 participants can join the Film Appreciation Course at Jammu. For Foundation Courses in Still Photography and Screenplay Writing, Rs 4000 is the registration fee while for Film Appreciation Course, the registration fee is Rs 1500.

The registration fee is to be deposited alongwith the Application Form in the shape of Demand Draft in the name of “Accounts Officer, Film & TV Institute of India, Pune” and must be payable at Pune.

The applications will be accepted on the prescribed application form which can be downloaded from the FTII Pune website www.ftiindia.com or DIPR website www.jkdirinf.in.

The intending applicants can call Rakesh Dubey, Deputy Director Information (AV) on Cell No: 9419157301 for registration for Film Appreciation Course to be conducted at Jammu and Mohammad Aslam Khan, Assistant Director (AV), Directorate of Information Cell No: 9419768600 for Foundation Course in Still Photography and Screenplay Writing to be conducted at Srinagar.

During his visit to the State last month in connection with the launch of Digital Filmmaking Course, the Director FTII Pune, Bhupendra Kainthola and Director Information and Public Relations, J&K, Muneer-ul-Islam had decided that both the organizations would forge a long-term association to regularly organize skill development courses for the media professionals in J&K so as to expand job avenues for them in the highly specialized areas of Film and Television industry.

As a part of this arrangement noted faculty members from FTII Pune are already imparting skill enhancement training to around 15 media professionals in Srinagar in Digital Filmmaking.

Pertinently, FTII has already trained around 2600 youth in 19 cities in different courses like editing, cinematography, direction, action, script writing, acting and other courses under the Skilling India in Film and Television (SKIFT) initiative.