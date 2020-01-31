FSL organises workshop, training programme on POCSO

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A one day workshop and training programme on Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act 2012 as organised on Thursday on the directions of Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir by the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at conference Hall at Udhyog Bhawan Jammu in which participants were drawn from Police and FSL.

Purpose of this training programme was to create awareness among the various stake holders about the POCSO Act and also to impart knowledge about the modern investigative and Analytical techniques.

The Speakers who address the participants were experts in their fields and prominent among the speakers were Director Judicial Academy, Rajiv Gupta; HOD Medicine, Dr Sandhya Arora; President Criminologist Society of Jammu and Kashmir, Rameshwar Singh Jamwal.

Experts, Noopor Moodi and Pankaj Srivastva were also called from outside the state from the institutions of national repute i.e. SVP, National Police Academy, Hyderabad and State Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhya Pradesh.

The Programme was inaugurated by Mukesh Singh, IG, Jammu zone and welcome address was given by Director FSL, Dr. Shubhra Sharma who stressed upon the need for bringing a greater synergy between various stake holders of the criminal justice system and this workshop is also a step in the direction.

During the day long deliberations, the salient features of the POCSO Act, relevant provisions of Criminal Procedure code, latest advancement in medical forensics, latest techniques in DNA profiling and latest analytical techniques employed in the laboratories were deliberated upon

Director FSL, Dr. Shubhra Sharma briefed the Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra regarding aims and objectives of one day workshop and training programme and meeting was also attended by IG Crime, Munish Sinha.