From Sourav Ganguly to the boy cricketer BCCI is the bridge

Dear Editor,

The crown for the crushed skull of the cricket reforms as proposed by Lodha and diluted by: ‘who not’has been fitted on the illustrious head of Sourav Ganguly. The tumor of conlict of interest is now benign and vicarious has been recorded on the ultra scan chart of the BCCI . There are ne bridles though to the horse called BCCI but made invisible to the public eye using sets of Blinders on the Lodha recommendation eyes.

The plaudits the CoA earned in two years of its stint are on the basis of the web site where it kept mirroring itself to the public eye, Its province was fortified to the extremely busy Supreme Court , although, its desired goals were possible to be achieved in a matter of days yet the test cricket type

Inning of the COA is going to culminate on 23rd October, a red letter Day in the history of the BCCI when the CoA depart with cheques of 3.5 crore for each, the cost that would have raised at least a couple of sport centers in any remote corner of the country and added to the GDP, but India is an administratively modeled on the British colonial Raj where the cost of administration out scores the expenditure on the poor masses and BCCI is also not unrelated to India.

The reforms needed to liven the most loaded brick of this bulky pyramid are the foremost requirement. The young cricketer of a 2200 per capita group who is yet tattered. While his model cricketer sips from a Rs. 600 a liter mineral water bottle, he has a multi hole kit bag and worn gear to start his practice. The road to pinnacle even more mined by the political armament. The powerful still occupying the bunkers where from they can safely maneuver the loads of wealth, luxury and debauchery.

How the system shall take to the road with Ganguly in the driving seat shall be an interesting sight.

If the first leg of reformative journey finds new cricket centres established, money spent for infrastructure development in nooks and corners of the country, adoption of system of fair selections and capping the administrative expenses, it shall behove a person like Ganguly. The ease that a young cricketer might feel in the coming future to add to the sporting abilities should become the parameter of effort of BCCI and not the lavish meetings in five star hotels or just pictographically fad occasions with a concise group of star players with their individual data sheets becoming the human right index ticket issued by the BCCI.

The present Govt has a substantial influence in the BCCI with the fraternal blood groups running in its veins, the fruit for the establishment shall only be via the route of honest work rendered at the door step of the masses away from the crony groups. The chances for the present Govt. to invade and conquer the hearts of the masses via the popularity of the game of cricket shall be possible only when the young limbs actually touch the turfs rendered plain by the BCCI and not the BCCI partying in plush hotels.

The regrets that the richest sports organization of the day is yet to be fully public authority, immune from the hassles of the RTI and close media watch.

There still exists an entity like JKCA with serpentine COA who having been appointed for a couple of months which were more than enough for its designated job of conducting elections, is yet sipping its cosy exchequer and brazenly delaying the show. The day 23rd October shold have been the Last day of the JKCA CoA but the intentions of the BCCI caretakers have got engraved in the gold despite their conflict of interest bearings. The other non compliant members should be mollified to hold on to the legal and sane forms of democracy in the interest of the game. Lets hope the BCCI has a blueprint of human resource development and a fair use of its funds that remain assuaging the cricket for eternity and not the WC members and its coterie.

Vikrant Sharma

Country Cricket Stadium Gharota,

Jammu.