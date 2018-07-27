Friends Lane electricity woes

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

These days Jammu city is facing irregular and unscheduled power cuts which has now become a daily routine. Unscheduled and long power cuts have made the life very miserable and harsh for the Jammuites. It is very paradoxical and ironical that our city is facing worst electricity woes during these days of hot and humid climate. Some of the prominent areas of our city are the worst sufferers in this perspective. Friends Lane of Talab Tillo locality is one such ill-fated locality which is badly affected by the long power cuts. There is no electricity in this area for the last five days which is really a cause of concern and needs due attention from the Power Development Department. The entire locality is under intense darkness for the last five days. The residents are simmering under gradually increasing heat and power woes are there to worsen the season’s torridness for them. It is not a new thing for the people living in and outskirts of the city facing erratic power outages but it is very surprising and even shocking for the people living in cities to face the worst electricity woes. The present situation in Talab Tillo’s Friends Lane regarding the electricity availability is unpromising despite the entire locality has been covered under the e-metering. The four months of summers are more difficult and the irony is that the power cut increases during these hot months only. It is really hard to survive in such conditions. The PDD needs to intervene in this matter very urgently and needs to redress this concern on a very serious note. It is high time that the concerned agencies do something to meet the electricity needs. Moreover, the need of the hour is that the concerned authorities should tighten up the loop holes and take some strict action against defaulters.

Vivek Koul

Gole Gujral Jammu