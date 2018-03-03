Fresh video shows LeT’s Naveed Jhaat with Hizbul terrorists

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A fresh video has surfaced here showing Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jhaat, who escaped from police custody last month, with top terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a forest area of the Valley.

The video shows Jhaat, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen terrorists, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.

The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Jhaat had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.

Two cops, on escort duty with Jutt, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape.

Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt’s escape.