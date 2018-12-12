Fresh snowfall throws life out of gear in Chenab region

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Bhadarwah: Higher reaches of entire Chenab Valley and surrounding villages of Bhadarwah town experienced heavy snowfall, while moderate snow was recorded in Gandoh and Bhadarwah towns since early morning on Wednesday, dipping mercury to the lowest level of the season so far and throwing normal life out of gear in this high altitude area of the State.

Torrential rains since last night lashed whole Chenab Valley and suroundings of Bhadarwah, Kishtwar and Gandoh witnessed fresh snowfall of the season.

The surroundings of Bhadarwah Valley which include Ashapati,Seoj Dhar,Kailash Kund, Shankhoja, Dugga, Kansar, Subar Dhar,Thuba, Dhamunda, Sharekhi, Bumlakhi, Mathola, Chinchora, Dhara, Hanga, and Jai witnessed 1.5 to 3 feet of fresh snowfall, while Bhadarwah and Gandoh towns recorded 3 and 4 inches simultaneously.

The higher reaches of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Gandoh including Padder,Marwah, Sinthan top,Mughal Maidan,Dessa, Gurmal, Siraj, Tanta, Gandri,Kabbi, Neel Top, Mahu, Mangat, Kharri , Gool and other higher reaches also received moderate to heavy snowfall.

People were forced to wear warm clothes to protect themselves from the bone chilling cold and also use traditional Bhukharies (Fire places) and Kangri (Firepots) to protect themselves in the severe cold climate.

However MeT Deptt has predicted improvement in the climate from Friday.

As the harsh winter has settled in and the mercury has started dipping to minus digits in Bhadarwah, vendors also were seen selling Kashmiri ‘Kangris’ in Bhadarwah town and other areas of Chenab region.