Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, rains lash plains

350 stranded tourists, locals rescued by Army at Zojila Pass

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall on Friday, even as rains lashed plains of the valley, an official said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded about four inches of fresh snowfall during the night, the official said.

He said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including at Zojila Pass, Amarnath Cave, Sonamarg and Gurez.

The official said the plains of the valley, including Srinagar, witnessed heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow in Kashmir and light rain or snow in Jammu and Ladakh regions over the next 24 hours.

It said there was possibility of isolated light rain on Saturday, but the weather was most likely to remain dry till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, about 350 tourists and locals, stranded at the Zojila Pass due to heavy snowfall, have been rescued by army personnel, officials said.

Visitors to the area got stuck as regions around the pass like Sonamarg, Baltal and Nilgrar received heavy snowfall since Thursday which also led to traffic jams at many places, they said.

“About 300-350 people, including women and children, were stranded at heights above 11,000 feet where temperature hovers around minus 7 degrees. A number of trucks and other vehicles got stuck in traffic jams.”

“In coordination with the civil administration, army rescue columns moved in vehicles promptly to rescue the stranded civilians from the Zojila Pass,” a senior army official said.

The army personnel also provided medical assistance, hot food and blankets to the affected people.

The police and GREF (general reserve engineer force) took up the task of clearing the traffic and snow respectively, they said.

Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway.