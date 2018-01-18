Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; cold abates due to cloudy sky

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and other areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley witnessed a fresh bout of snow last night, though intense cold abated due to an overcast sky.

There were reports of precipitation in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir.

The administration in Kashmir yesterday issued an avalanche warning in seven districts of the valley.

The warning existed for avalanche-prone areas in Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir division for 24 hours from 5 pm yesterday.

The MET office forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till January 22.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at most places in the valley and the Ladakh region increased last night owing to cloudy sky.

Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum of -2 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Qazigund, in south Kashmir, settled at 0.4 degree Celsius up over four degrees from yesterday s -4.4 degrees Celsius.

The neighbouring Kokernag had a low of 0.6 degree Celsius, the official said.

The night temperature stayed above the freezing point in Qazigund and Kokernag for the first time in more than 20 days.

The official said Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of -2.8 degrees Celsius up from -3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in Pahalgam – the famous health resort increased from -3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night to -1.5 degrees Celsius last night.

Gulmarg quivered at -7 degrees Celsius.

There was a huge respite in Leh town in the Ladakh region, where the mercury rose from -13.6 degrees Celsius to -6.9 degrees Celsius.

At piercing -19.3 degrees Celsius, Kargil town was the coldest place in the state.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day harshest period of winter. It ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley.

The 40-day period is followed by 20-day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and 10-day-long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold). (PTI)