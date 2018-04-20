Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, higher reaches of Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Gulmarg and other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall today, while the plains in the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains.

Fresh snowfall has been recorded in Gulmarg the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including in Zojila Pass, near Amarnath Cave and Drass.

The plain areas in the valley were lashed by rains which have brought down the maximum temperature below the normal for this part of the season, the official said.

He said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 18.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, against the normal of 21.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Divisional Administration, Kashmir, has issued an avalanche warning for hilly and avalanche-prone areas of the valley and Ladakh region.

Avalanche warning exists for avalanche prone slopes of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts of Kashmir Division for today, an official of the Divisional Administration said.

He said all deputy commissioners concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures in their respective districts and advise people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas and monitor the situation regularly to avert any untoward incident. (PTI)