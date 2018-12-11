Fresh snowfall brightens up winter tourism prospects in Bhadarwah

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: After witnessing fresh snowfall Bhadarwah Valley is all set for winter tourism to bring good fortunes for tourism industry as famous high altitude tourist destination of Bhadarwah including Padri, Guldanda and Jai Ghati received fresh snowfall since last night.

Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhadarwah, including the tourist resort of Jai and especially Padri meadow located on interstate Bhadarwah – Chamba Road, has literally come as a boon from the heavens for winter sports and tourism-related activities in the Bhadarwah Valley.

Scattered spells of rains in the plains and heavy snowfall in the upper reaches including tourist destinations since last night rekindled the hope of people in general and those associated with tourism in particular for receiving visitors during snow as a good number of tourists have already started flocking Padri and Guldanda meadows located on interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba and Bhadarwah-Bani-Basoli roads simultaneously to enjoy fresh snowfall.

Meanwhile officials of Bhadarwah Development Authority (BDA) are upbeat and gearing themselves up to receive the tourists as all the major roads connecting the snow filled meadows of tourist interest including Bhadarwah- Jaie, Bhadarwah- Padri, Bhadarwah-Hanga and Bhadarwah-Guldanda-Chattargala-Sarthal roads are open for all kinds of traffic.

Not only the tourist players but also the visitors, who have started thronging the snow filled meadows of Bhadarwah are visibly over joyed and excited to experience the beauty of white meadows and snowfall.

“Although the weather is little harsh here at Padri, as after every 10 minutes there is a snow storm but this is real adventure and we have come here to witness this only. We can’t explain our feeling in words as mesmerizing beauty of the snow clad mountains and the sound of snow beneath our feet gives a magical effect and we will treasure thus experience for the rest of our life,” said Imtiaz-Ur-Rehman Jaggu, while playing with snow at Padri meadow.

Meanwhile people are demanding that to attract more tourists during winters, BDA and JK Tourism Department should encourage winter sports here in a big way.

Beside tourist destinations, Khanni Top, Manthala, Shankhoja, Kansar, Chinchora, Seoj, Shankh Padar, Rishi Dal, Gau-Peeda, Gan-thak, Chattar Galla, Asha Pati, Dhadhkai, Kota Top, Braid Bal, Nehyed Chilly, Sharonth Dhar, Katardhar, Kainthi, Laloo Paani, Kaljugasar, Duggan Top and Sinthan Top of Chenab Valley also recieved fresh snowfall.