Fresh ceasefire violation: Pak troops target BSF posts, hamlets

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and opened indiscriminate fire at forward Indian posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati and Mankote sectors in Poonch district on Saturday, a police official said.

The Pakistani troops opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate” fire this afternoon after a few days of lull, prompting Indian forces to retaliate, the official said.

He said there was no casualty or injury to anyone in the firing incidents. The firing in Krishna Ghati sector took place around 1655 hours and in Mankote sector around 1735 hours. The firing ended around 1820 hours at both places, the official said.

Thirteen people, including seven civilians, have been killed and over 70 others injured in intense shelling by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts, and the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts from January 18 to 22, leading to the displacement of thousands of border residents.

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers yesterday held a flag meeting along the IB in Suchetgarh here during which India registered its strong protest on the recent spate of firing from Pakistan, asserting that such “provocative” acts would “not be tolerated”.