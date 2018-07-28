Fresh batch of 663 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A fresh batch of 663 pilgrims today left for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The 60-day yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Over the past week, the number of pilgrims joining the yatra has marked a sharp dip.

The pilgrims, which included 485 males, 85 females and 93 sadhus left in a convoy of 21 vehicles under tight security arrangements and are expected to reach the twin base camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal later in the day, the officials said.

Earlier, a smaller batch of 667 pilgrims left Jammu for the ongoing yatra on July 26.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.

The annual Amarnath yatra yesterday crossed 2.50 lakh mark as 2,776 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Lord Shiva.

“On the 30th day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra yesterday, 2,776 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave. Till date 2,51,996 yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the holy cave,” official said. (PTI)