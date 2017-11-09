Freedom fighter passes away

Muzaffarnagar: Freedom fighter Jyoti Pershad, who had taken an active part in the Quit India movement in 1942 and served jail sentences, died at his native Badkali village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district yesterday.

He was 95.

According to his family members, his mortal remains were consigned to the flames today in the presence of a large number of social activists and eminent citizens. Prasad is survived by his three sons and two daughters. (PTI)