Free treatment camp for horses, mules held

KATRA: On the occasion of World Animal Day Society ‘Save Animals Value Environment ‘ and ‘Brooks India ‘organised a free treatment and Awareness program for Horses ,Mules and mule owners in Katra. The mule owners were given useful information and tips on looking after the health of their mules and horses .

The balanced diet at regular short intervals with giving water to horses almost 6 to 7 times a day to keep it hyderated ,plus giving water after 2 hours of feed is ideal, Regular Deworming of horses and mules goes a long way in keeping it disease free, were some important things Dr Himanshu from Brooks India guided the owners.

Rumpy Madaan Discussed the Issue of Compassionate treatment of these Amimals by their respective owners . The laws and rights appicable to these working animals and punishments there in were also brought to their notice. Ethical treatment animals is the moral duty of everyone was the message given to all.

Munish Sharma founder VISHWAS Trust and Atul Magotra from Vetina Agencies sponsered Mineral Mixture packets , Calcium Cans , Deworming Bolus , Anitboitic Medicines and various other medicines useful for the health of Horses .

The team members of SAVE , Hemlata Karki , Adv Vishal Khajuria, Meenu Bali , Hajeet Singh actively interacted with all the mule owners , noted down their grievances. They promised the owners to take up these issues with the concerned agencies.