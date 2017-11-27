Free medical camp held at Goran

STATE TIEMS NEWS

SAMBA: A free medical camp was held at village Goran in district Samba on Monday by Dr Bias Dev and Desraj Sharma, Chairman Bava Shivo Welfare Committee Goran.

During the camp in which 150 patients were examined and medicines were given to all patients. Besides Dr Bias Dev who is an accomplished spine and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sanjay Kai who got himself trained from AIIMs New Delhi served the poor people at this far flung area.

The camp was supported by Chander Singh Manhas of Arogya Foundation, staff and management of 72 BPM Hospital Jammu and Gaurav Sharma of IPCA Labs ,which gave the logistic support.