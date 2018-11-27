Free Med-Vet Camp on Nov 28

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Gurj Division will organise free medical and veterinary camp on Nov 28, 2018 at village Chak Bhagwana of distt Kathua (J&K) under Project Operation Sadbhavna. A team of doctors from Indian Army and civil will be available for health check up and distribution of free medicine and equipment. The people of village Chak Bhagwana and its adjoining villages are requested for maximum participation to avail the facilities being provided by the army.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Bollywood gives opportunities to talented people, says Jassi Gill
Migraine –– Cause and Symptom; Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 25TH –– 01TH DECEMBER 2018
Actor politician Ambareesh passes away
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper