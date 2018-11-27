Free Med-Vet Camp on Nov 28

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Gurj Division will organise free medical and veterinary camp on Nov 28, 2018 at village Chak Bhagwana of distt Kathua (J&K) under Project Operation Sadbhavna. A team of doctors from Indian Army and civil will be available for health check up and distribution of free medicine and equipment. The people of village Chak Bhagwana and its adjoining villages are requested for maximum participation to avail the facilities being provided by the army.