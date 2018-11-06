‘Free JKAACL from clutches of political interference’

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The writers-artists of Jammu urged Governor Satya Pal Mailk to free Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) from the clutches of political interference. Duggar Manch and Nami Dogri Sanstha members in a joint press conference raised question that how a man from political party and Member Legislative Council can occupy the chair of Vice President of Academy violating every rule and tradition of academy.

“The chair of Vice President of Academy is traditionally meant for the writers-artists community that too from Jammu region to make satisfactory balance between two regions as the chair of President of the Academy is reserved for Chief Minister,” they said. “It is very unfortunate that a political person illegally managed the chair of Vice President and handling the office to fulfil his wills and interest,” they said adding that moreover he is also responsible for backdoor appointments of his relatives in academy. They urged the Governor for immediate action and further demanded judicial inquiry regarding financial irregularities in Jammu office of academy and deliberately destroying the treasure of valuable books. “It is a criminal act and accused should be booked for it,” they said.