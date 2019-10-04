Free educational coaching centre inaugurated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A free educational coaching centre was inaugurated on Thursday at Gole Gujral Jammu by Sant Tejwant Singh Dana Dera Mukhi Sant Pura Danna, Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

The centre will impart free coaching to students from standard 1st to 8th by highly qualified and trained teachers. In beginning, about 63 students from different classes have been enrolled, majority of which come from poor and underprivileged families. The purpose of the centre is not only to impart quality education to students but also to inculcate moral and spiritual values amongst younger generation besides inculcating a sense of discipline among them.

The centre has been dedicated to Sikh Scholar Akali Kour Singh, who was a towering personality of J&K and dedicated entire life for upliftment of Sikh community by providing education to underprivileged sections. Keeping in mind the importance of education even before partition, he started a boarding school in Chikkar, now in PoK, where a large number of students, from far flung areas, were provided education. He was a great visionary and left his home for the service of community. As such, the centre will be a befitting tribute to the legendry soul.

Others who spoke on the occasion included T S Wazir, H S Raina, Charanjit Khalsa former MLC, Advocate Surinder Singh, Surjit Singh former General Secretary DGPC, Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Manmohan Singh, Dr Bhupinder Singh, Balbir Singh Sudan, Dalbinder Singh Member DGPC, Prithpal Singh, Sarpanch Manmohan Singh and Sharanjit Singh.

Management Committee members of SGSD International School Domana along with family-members of enrolled students were also present on the occasion.

Sant Tejwant Singh expressed gratitude towards all participants for sparing their valuable time to attend the function.