Fraudsters pose as KBC team, dupe people

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: After some fraudsters tried to dupe people of money claiming they were from popular Television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an appeal to people not to fall in the trap.

The Crime Branch has noticed that some fraudsters in order to dupe innocent and gullible people upload fake news on YouTube showing a particular person winning huge prize through Kaun Banega Crorepati. The targeted person is then asked to collect the prize urgently by following the company rules and regulations, the spokesman said.

“Crime Branch Kashmir has advised the people not to share their bank details with any person,” the spokesman said.