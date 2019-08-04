Fraudster nabbed after six years

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Police on Saturday nabbed a fraudster who was evading arrest for the last six years.

As per the details, Reasi Police achieved a major success by apprehending an accused namely Bhagwan Dass, son of Dheru Ram, resident of Toph Sherkhanian Jammu who was evading arrest since 2013 in case vide FIR No 102/2013 under Sections 420 and 506 RPC of Police Station Reasi.

In the year 2011, the accused had fraudulently taken Rs. 47,000 from one Ram Chander (complainant) of Reasi on the pretext of providing employment as draftsman in ITI Jammu as the accused was working as gardener in ITI Jammu.

Later, the accused went underground to evade arrest. Since then continuous efforts were being made to trace him but the accused could not be traced as he had sold his house and shifted to an unknown place just to avoid arrest.

A special team led by Insp. Ashwani Sharma SHO Reasi along with S.I Ravi Kumar nabbed the accused from Jammu when the accused was trying to visit bank for operating his account.

The arrest was made under the supervision of Wasim Hamdani DySP Hqrs Reasi, Shiv Kumar Chauhan Addl. SP Reasi and under overall command of Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi.