Fraudster duo denied bail

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sub-Judge Jammu Kusoom Pandita on Saturday rejected the bail applications of two accused fraudsters Bilal Ahmed Wani and Bilal Ahmed Padder, who were arrested by the Crime Branch Jammu for allegedly committing offences under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC viz cheating and forgery.

Advocate Atul Raina appeared for the applicant while Senior Prosecuting Officer Puja Nijhon represented the State.

According to police report, accused Sunil Kumar along with other co-accused prepared fake NOCs of different finance companies and Banks after obtaining huge loans for purchasing vehicles and then sell the vehicles so purchased on the basis of forged NOCs thus causing huge losses to finance companies and banks by means of cheating and forgery to earn undue benefit/gain. As per police report, both the applicants are also involved in the sale and purchase of vehicles, the hypothecation of which have been fraudulently removed and the documents as well as engine and chassis number fitted in the vehicles have been tempered to sell these vehicles to some innocent persons. The accused were spotted in Sidhra Jammu plying vehicle bearing No. HR61C-0993 and were asked to produce the documents but the accused failed to produce the document or any other record pertaining to vehicle. On this, both accused were arrested. The prosecution has contravened the application inter alia on the grounds that accused are involved in very serious offences and in case, accused are granted bail at this stage, it will hamper the investigation.

While arguing, the counsel for the applicants has submitted that applicants have purchased the vehicle and they are not involved in any commission of offence.

Upon this the court observed that perusal of CD file brought to fore that investigation of the case is in progress, the documents allegedly forged are yet to be verified in order to ascertain whether the vehicle hypothecated has been sold fraudulently without liquidation of loan amount. The offences allegedly committed by the accused are very serious in nature and by indulging in the commission of offences, the accused have allegedly committed a fraud not only with those persons who purchased the said vehicle but also with the society at large, the court observed.

Court further observed that since the investigation of the case is at crucial stage and verification of the documents has not been obtained from RTO as yet and moreover, the offence under Section 467 RPC carries imprisonment for life. With these observations Court rejected the bail application.