Fraudster arrested in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday arrested a fraudster and seized identity cards of security agencies and fake driving licenses from his possession in Nigeen area of the city.

Acting on a specific information, a team of cops from police station Nigeen established a check point in its jurisdiction and apprehended Ghulam Jeelani, a resident of Shaheedgunj, a police spokesman said.

During the search operation, fake driving licenses were seized. The suspect was arrested and an investigation is on, the spokesman said. During questioning, Jeelani told the police that he was operating a shop near the Civil Secretariat in Shaheedgunj area of the city.

“The shop was raided and various fake driving licenses, fake vehicle insurance, fake shop licenses, forged security forces identity cards, mobile phones, computers and other incriminating material were seized from the spot,” the spokesman said.

The accused revealed that he was running this racket of fake government documents from last two to three years, he said.

Jeelani used to provide fake driving license at a cost of Rs 1,500 and used to similarly charge for other forged documents as well, the spokesman said.

“Many fake identity cards of various security forces like CRPF, police and Army were also recovered from his possession,” he said, adding a case has been registered against the accused.