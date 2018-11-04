Fraudster arrested after four-year-long hunt in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A fraudster, allegedly involved in issuing fake no-objection certificate (NOC) related to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), was arrested after a four-year-long hunt here, police said Sunday.

Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Diwar village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was arrested from Nikki Mohalla in Sidhra locality of the city Saturday, a spokesperson of the Crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

He said Qadir was wanted in a case registered in 2014 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document.

“The accused is involved in issuing fake NOC relating to the JDA land located at Sidhra Majeen,” he said.