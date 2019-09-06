Fraud case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: Lakhanpur Police on Thursday registered a fraud case on the complaint of DC Excise Department. As per the details, DC Excise Department lodged a complaint with police that a driver made a fake bilty for taking goods outside the State. He further stated that goods were seized and driver namely Vikram Choudhary, resident of Bari Brahmana was arrested. Police is investigating the matter.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper