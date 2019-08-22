Fraud case reported

State Times News JAMMU: A fraud case has been reported in Janipur Police Station on Wednesday. As per the details, Shakti Pal Singh, resident of Shant Nagar lodged a complaint with police that Ajay Pal, resident of Satwari did fraud in business. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
