Fraud case reported

State Times News JAMMU: A fraud case has been reported in Bakshi Nagar Police Station on Sunday. As per the report, Anil Dhar, resident of Gandhi Nagar lodged a complaint with police that Ram Munshi and Surinder Kumar made forged documents of his land. Police took no cognizance in the matter and later he approached Court. On the directions of Court, police registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper