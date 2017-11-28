Fratricide case: BSF jawan shot dead by colleague

Srinagar: A BSF jawan was allegedly shot dead by his colleague inside a camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Constable Chanderbhan, a resident of Haryana, was shot at and killed allegedly by his colleague Ravinder Singh late last night inside the BSF camp at Madar in Bandipora district, a police official said.

He said Singh has been taken into custody while Chanderbhan’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 of the RPC and started investigation, the official said. (PTI)