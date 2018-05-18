France says foiled suspected terror attack

Paris: Police in France have foiled a suspected terror attack and arrested two brothers of Egyptian origin, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said today.
“There were two young people of Egyptian origin who were preparing to commit an attack, with either explosives or ricin, this very powerful poison,” the minister said on BFMTV.
A 29-year-old man was killed and five other injured in a deadly knife attack in Paris on Saturday. (PTI)
