Frame policy for rehabilitation of villagers living along LoC: Dr Shehnaz

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Ex-MLC Dr. Shehnaz Ganai on Thursday condemned Pakistan for the frequent ceasefire violations along the LoC in Poonch and demanded that a befitting response be given to the neighboring country. The repeated incidents of cross LoC shelling from Pakistan in Poonch is a cause of grave concern said Dr Ganai in a statement here.

Dr Ganai visited Government Medical College at Jammu to meet those injured in the cross LoC shelling in Poonch and urged the government to provide free medical treatment to the injured persons and also to provide compensation for the damages caused to the villagers. Expressing anguish over the fact that despite Bandichichian and the neighboring villages being on LoC, no Bunker has till date been constructed by the Government in the area. Expressing sympathies with the families of those Killed and those injured in the shelling, Dr Ganai said that Government is duty bound to protect and safe guard the lives of its citizens, and demanded that immediate steps need to be taken for construction of Community Bunkers for the people living along LOC and also for the live stock.

Expressing grave concern over the allocation of only 1300 to 1400 bunkers which include community and individual Bunkers for district Poonch, Dr Ganai requested Lt Governor that the matter needs to be looked into again because of the fact that there are more than 38,000 people of District Poonch who reside very close to LOC and destruction and damage to their lives and property is high as such as compared to other border districts of the state.

Ex MLC Dr Ganai urged the Government to consider the recommendation of the State Legislative Council which has passed a resolution for providing 5 Marlas of Land to the families living near Border/LOC. She urged that the prime focus of the Government is to protect the human Lives. In District Poonch we have nearly 145 kms long area which is falling along LOC, and during recent times we have seen the rise in cross LOC firing/Shelling from Pakistan, and these people are continuously living under the threat of gun fire from across the border, which in itself is a great human rights violation.

Highest number of casualties have been witnessed during the last five years across the LOC in District Poonch, and the risk of the human lives and the Live stock is much higher and thus the sanction of more bunkers as such becomes necessary in Poonch said Dr Ganai. Due to unrelenting and repeated shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers along the LOC in Poonch, our civilian population living close to the line of Control who are economically weak, gets subjected to great suffering, loss of lives and dislocation said Dr Ganai, and demanded that a proper rehabilitation policy needs to be adopted by the Government to instill the sense of confidence among the people.