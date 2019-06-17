Four women injured in scuffle between two families

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: The four women were injured in a scuffle between two families at village Nanetar area of Sumb over an old land dispute in District Samba on Monday . The injured were Parveen Bibi wife of Lateef Mohammad, Manjuran Bibi Wife of Bhola Din, Shidha Bibi wife of Fakka Din and Rashida Bibi wife of Abdul Gafoor all are resident of village Nanetar Talai. They were brought them to District Hospital Samba for treatment from where they were further referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper