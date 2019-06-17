Four women injured in scuffle between two families

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The four women were injured in a scuffle between two families at village Nanetar area of Sumb over an old land dispute in District Samba on Monday .

The injured were Parveen Bibi wife of Lateef Mohammad, Manjuran Bibi Wife of Bhola Din, Shidha Bibi wife of Fakka Din and Rashida Bibi wife of Abdul Gafoor all are resident of village Nanetar Talai. They were brought them to District Hospital Samba for treatment from where they were further referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.