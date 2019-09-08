Four vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Four vehicles have been stolen from different areas of the city on Saturday. As per the details, Anil Jain, resident of Gandhi Nagar lodged a complaint with police that somebody has stolen his scooty which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Rashpal Singh, resident of Maralian lodged missing complaint of his bike with Miran Sahib Police Station; Vikram, resident of Talab Tillo lodged missing complaint of his car with Nowabad Police Station and Devender Bakshi, resident of Residency Road lodged a missing complaint of his scooty with Pacca Danga Police Station
