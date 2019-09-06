Four vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Four vehicles have been stolen from different areas of the city on Thursday.

As per the details, Sunil Sharma, son of Ashok Kumar, resident of Ward No 12 Bishnah lodged a complaint with police that he had parked his scooty (JK02CC-5016) outside a hotel in Bari Brahmana. He stated that on his return he found it missing. Police has registered a case for investigation.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Nagar Police also registered a scooty (JK02AF-9826) theft case on the complaint of Harpal Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar.

Bus Stand Police registered a car theft case on the complaint of Asha Kumari, resident of BC Road; Satwari and Nagrota Police have also registered similar cases.