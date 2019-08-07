Four theft cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Four theft cases have been reported in city on Tuesday. As per the details, Rashpal Singh, resident of Rattanpur Akhnoor lodged a complaint with police that Raghuveer Singh and his friends have stolen goods from his plot and assaulted him also. Meanwhile, Bipin Luthra, resident of Rehari Colony lodged a complaint with police that somebody has stolen his laptop which he had kept in his car (JK02AB-3053). Police has registered both the cases and started investigation. Channi Police also registered a motorcycle theft case on the complaint of Bharat Bhushan, resident of Channi while Domana Police also registered a vehicle theft case against Dalbir Singh, resident of Kunjwani on the compliant of Suresh Kumar, resident of Rajpura.
