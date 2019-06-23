Four terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Share Share Share 0

Srinagar: Four terrorists were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about presence of terrorists there, an Army official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding terrorists fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said.

Four terrorists have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained by police, he added.