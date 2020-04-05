Four terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces on Saturday morning launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Hardmand Gori village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.

“This operation was based on a credible police input. Four terrorists have been killed,” he said.

He said weapons and war-like stores were seized from the scene of the encounter.

The spokesperson added that during the intervening night, acting on a specific information regarding presence of four terrorists in village Hardmangori DH Pora, who were involved in recent killing of civilians in Kulgam and Anantnag, a joint search operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF.

During cordon and search operation, hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, four terrorists were killed. They have been identified as Shahid Sadiq Malik resident of Khull DH Pora Kulgam, Mohd Ashraf Malik alias Sadam resident of Arwani district Anantnag, Waqar Farooq Itoo resident of Hanan Chawalgam DH Pora, and the identity of the fourth neutralized terrorist was yet to be ascertained.

Giving the details of the recoveries made at the site of encounter, the spokesperson said incriminating materials, arms and ammunitions including one AK-47, one SLR, one Insas Rifle and one Pistol were recovered from their possession.

As per police records, the killed terrorists were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and involved in several terror crime cases including civilian atrocities.

Recently, while Police and Security Forces were busy in assisting the administration in combating Coronavirus, these terrorists started killing innocent civilians. On April 1, they killed two innocent civilians Hassan Rakha and Sheraj-Uddin Gossi, residents of Nandimarg DH Pora Kulgam. Next day they killed another civilian Mohd Showkat Dar, resident of Fatehpora Anantnag.

People were requested to cooperate with police till the area was completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.