Four terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Four terrorists were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The four were killed in an encounter at Hipura Batagund area in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, an Army official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The operation is in progress, the official said. (PTI)